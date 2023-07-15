Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?

Lisa Marie Presley looked quite frail in her last public appearance before her death and it seems that it was due to surgery she had gotten.

Earlier in January, the late singer appeared to support Austin Butler as he won a Golden Globe for portraying her legendary father, Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann- directed biopic, Elvis.

Two days later, the only child of the King of Rock n Roll passed away at the age of 54. At the time, the cause of death was speculated to be a cardiac arrest but that claim was refuted with the autopsy report obtained by People Magazine.

The Lights Out singer had actually suffered a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction,” which developed after she underwent bariatric surgery several years ago.



In an interview with the People Magazine, Dr Terry Dubrow, board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and star of Botched, suggested that the bariatric surgery that Lisa Marie went through was probably for weight loss surgery which changes the digestive system.

“They vary from completely disconnecting parts of the intestines, so you don’t absorb very much, or it involves reducing the size of the stomach, which limits the amount of food you eat,” he told the outlet.

The medical expert pointed out that patients who undergo this surgery should have an associated medical condition for which obesity is one of the major risk factors.

The autopsy report also revealed that the late musician had a cosmetic surgery and was prescribed medicine for the pain months prior.

Dr Terry shared that oftentimes when patients get plastic surgery they are prescribed “pain pill” or “opioids” to cope.

“They found oxycodone in Lisa Marie, which is very common to take after plastic surgery. But when you take opioids, that also slows down the intestinal tract.”

He added, “So, if you have a combination of previous gastric bypass surgery with scarring and you take opioids from recent plastic surgery, that can predispose you to a small bowel obstruction.”

In her final public appearance, Lisa Marie looked shaky and had to hang on to manager, Jerry Schilling’s arm in a bid to hold herself upright during interviews.