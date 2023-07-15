Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

File Footage

Emily Blunt clarified her comments about taking a break from acting, saying she is only taking some “downtime” and has no intentions to quit.

In a conversation with Deadline amid promotions of her highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, the actor, 40, said she was only taking a step back from Hollywood.

During the London premiere of the Christopher Nolan directorial, Blunt shared, “Honestly, that story got so, sort of, overblown.”

“I was just taking some downtime — not quitting Hollywood,” the Devil Wears Prada star said, adding she was “just taking some months off to be with the kids.”

Previously, fans of the actor misunderstood her statement when she said she would not be taking anymore projects for a year so that she can focus on her kids, Hazel and Violet.

Speaking to the Table for Two podcast, Blunt said she needed some time to spend with her kids she shares with her husband John Krasinski, 43, without specifying when the break started.

“This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits,” the beauty revealed.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little,” she added.

“And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” Blunt shared.