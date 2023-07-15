 
menu menu menu

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

File Footage 

Emily Blunt clarified her comments about taking a break from acting, saying she is only taking some “downtime” and has no intentions to quit.

In a conversation with Deadline amid promotions of her highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, the actor, 40, said she was only taking a step back from Hollywood.

During the London premiere of the Christopher Nolan directorial, Blunt shared, “Honestly, that story got so, sort of, overblown.”

“I was just taking some downtime — not quitting Hollywood,” the Devil Wears Prada star said, adding she was “just taking some months off to be with the kids.”

Previously, fans of the actor misunderstood her statement when she said she would not be taking anymore projects for a year so that she can focus on her kids, Hazel and Violet.

Speaking to the Table for Two podcast, Blunt said she needed some time to spend with her kids she shares with her husband John Krasinski, 43, without specifying when the break started.

“This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits,” the beauty revealed.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little,” she added.

“And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” Blunt shared.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife
Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage

Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage
Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?

Did Lisa Marie Presley consider herself fat before her shocking death?
Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus

Tish Cyrus expresses her elation over daughter Noah Cyrus engagement to Pinkus
Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal

Salma Hayek's billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault to make a $7 BILLION deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity shift ridiculed
Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon video

Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon
‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed video

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti