Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

The release date for season 5 of Virgin River as well news of some of its new cast has just been revealed.

Season 1-4 the series has offered fans a taste of the outdoors, and insight into small country life.

This time around, season 5 promises to pack a punch given the cliff hanger season 4 stopped at.

For those unversed, the last few seconds of season 4 featured an admissions by Jack’s baby mama Charmaine about the real parentage of her twins.

Everything to Know about Virgin River:

The new season will feature a collection of 12 episodes, which is an increase from the last few seasons that only featured 10.

The production costs this time around also mounted to a total of $3 million to $5 million.

Release Date for season 5 of Virgin River:

Season 5 of Virgin River is slated to release on September 7th, 2023, and will be made available on Netflix.

Virgin River season 5 Cast:

The cast that is set to join in for upcoming season include regular names like Serge Houde, Helenna Santos, Gabrielle Jacinto, and Audré Alleya Stephenson, Gabrielle Rose, John Allen Nelson, Deb Podowski, Brad Harder, Ava Anton, Melanie Merkosky and Brent Fidler.

About Virgin River:

Virgin River tells the story of a small town that is in need of a nurse to help the local doctor’s office, and during her tenure in the rural town, the nurse Mel meets a myriad of characters, each with expressive pasts and life stories.