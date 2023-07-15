 
menu menu menu

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more
Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

The release date for season 5 of Virgin River as well news of some of its new cast has just been revealed.

Season 1-4 the series has offered fans a taste of the outdoors, and insight into small country life.

This time around, season 5 promises to pack a punch given the cliff hanger season 4 stopped at.

For those unversed, the last few seconds of season 4 featured an admissions by Jack’s baby mama Charmaine about the real parentage of her twins.

Everything to Know about Virgin River:

The new season will feature a collection of 12 episodes, which is an increase from the last few seasons that only featured 10.

The production costs this time around also mounted to a total of $3 million to $5 million.

Release Date for season 5 of Virgin River:

Season 5 of Virgin River is slated to release on September 7th, 2023, and will be made available on Netflix.

Virgin River season 5 Cast:

The cast that is set to join in for upcoming season include regular names like Serge Houde, Helenna Santos, Gabrielle Jacinto, and Audré Alleya Stephenson, Gabrielle Rose, John Allen Nelson, Deb Podowski, Brad Harder, Ava Anton, Melanie Merkosky and Brent Fidler.

About Virgin River:

Virgin River tells the story of a small town that is in need of a nurse to help the local doctor’s office, and during her tenure in the rural town, the nurse Mel meets a myriad of characters, each with expressive pasts and life stories.

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all
Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos
‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud video

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud
Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids
Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits video

Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day video

King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer video

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife