Prince Harry's close ally leaves his side

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

One of Prince Harry's close ally has stepped down from his role in the Duke's charity.

According to a report, Johnny Hornby resigned from Sentebale, a charity run by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso, the charity helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead happy and healthy lives.

His resignation has been seen as a major blow to the Duke of Sussex by the British media because he was considered a dedicated ally of the royal.

Express.co.uk reported that Hornby, the half-brother of About a Boy author Nick Hornby, served as a trustee for Sentabale and the chairman of its board for the past five years.

The publication called him "The advertising king" who played a key role in pushing broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson into writing an apology to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after he publicly admitted to hating the Duchess of Sussex on a "cellular level."

Prince Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, thanked him for his "leadership and vision" over the years.

Speaking to Daily Mail, one close ally said, "He's smart, no doubt about it. A smooth operator and a hard commercial man."

The publication said that Hornby used his expertise to ease tensions between Clarkson and the Sussexes following the publication of his controversial opinion piece on Meghan last year.

