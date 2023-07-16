 
menu menu menu

'Oppenheimer' features Christopher Nolan's daughter 'unexpected' cameo

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Christopher Nolans daughter was in Oppenheimer to die in a brutal way
Christopher Nolan's daughter was in 'Oppenheimer' to die in a brutal way

Christopher Nolan has cast her daughter Flora Nolan in Oppenheimer.

But, it was for a blast, a nuclear one.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the auteur explained that she appeared in the tense vision of J. Robert Oppenheimer or Cillian Murphy, where she fully melted in the nuclear explosion.

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," Nolan continued.

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

The Interstellar filmmaker revealed that the idea popped into his mind to cast her daughter when she visited the set.

"I hope you're not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom," he cheekily said, pointing to the 1960 horror flick where the filmmaker's nine-year-old son was played serial killer and his evil father was Powell.

Nolan also explained that his acting choice highlighted the fallout of a nuclear blast, which may consume your loved ones.

"But yes, I mean, gosh, you're not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions," he said. "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."e

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio voices his support for Hollywood writers

Leonardo DiCaprio voices his support for Hollywood writers

All the times One Direction and Zayn Malik have dissed each other video

All the times One Direction and Zayn Malik have dissed each other

Prince Harry's close ally leaves his side

Prince Harry's close ally leaves his side
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'irritated' by Emmy snub, have 'run of bad luck' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'irritated' by Emmy snub, have 'run of bad luck'
King Charles is 'far from' losing important region in 'monarchy' video

King Charles is 'far from' losing important region in 'monarchy'
Kate Middleton gives wife of William's friend a run for her money video

Kate Middleton gives wife of William's friend a run for her money

Kate Middleton 'competing' at Wimbledon with 'animated' expressions video

Kate Middleton 'competing' at Wimbledon with 'animated' expressions
Video shows Kate Middleton consoling tearful Wimbledon runner-up Ons video

Video shows Kate Middleton consoling tearful Wimbledon runner-up Ons
Petition seeks referendum on the future of King Charles and his family

Petition seeks referendum on the future of King Charles and his family