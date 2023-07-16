'Oppenheimer' features Christopher Nolan's daughter 'unexpected' cameo

Christopher Nolan's daughter was in 'Oppenheimer' to die in a brutal way

Christopher Nolan has cast her daughter Flora Nolan in Oppenheimer.

But, it was for a blast, a nuclear one.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the auteur explained that she appeared in the tense vision of J. Robert Oppenheimer or Cillian Murphy, where she fully melted in the nuclear explosion.

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," Nolan continued.

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

The Interstellar filmmaker revealed that the idea popped into his mind to cast her daughter when she visited the set.

"I hope you're not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom," he cheekily said, pointing to the 1960 horror flick where the filmmaker's nine-year-old son was played serial killer and his evil father was Powell.

Nolan also explained that his acting choice highlighted the fallout of a nuclear blast, which may consume your loved ones.

"But yes, I mean, gosh, you're not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions," he said. "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."e