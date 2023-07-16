Liverpool gets £40m bid for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in the summer of 2018.—Reuters

Liverpool Football Club has received a £40 million offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for midfielder Fabinho, resulting in the player's omission from the squad for the team's training camp in Germany. While Fabinho's future remains uncertain, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the squad to Germany, dismissing rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The bid for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was submitted to Liverpool on Friday evening. Following discussions between the club and the player, it was decided to remove the 29-year-old from the 32-man touring party, which departed on Saturday. Fabinho has been a crucial part of Liverpool since his arrival in July 2018, after the club secured his services from Monaco for a fee close to £39 million. During his tenure, Fabinho played a significant role in helping Liverpool win major honours, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

While Fabinho's potential departure creates uncertainty in Liverpool's midfield, the club has already been reconstructing the squad following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The signings of Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig indicate Liverpool's intent to bolster their midfield options. However, losing the experience and influence of Fabinho, as well as the possible departure of Henderson, is expected to impact the club's transfer strategy moving forward.

Despite speculation surrounding a £10 million offer for Henderson from Al-Ettifaq, no official asking price has been set by Liverpool for the 33-year-old midfielder. The club values Henderson significantly higher, considering his two years remaining on his contract and his integral role within the team.

If Fabinho's transfer to Al-Ittihad materialises, he would join a growing list of high-profile players making moves to Saudi Arabia this summer. Former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino, whose contract with Liverpool expired, has already joined Al-Ahli, while Al-Ittihad secured the services of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, and Jota from Celtic. Other clubs, such as Al-Hilal, have also made notable signings, including Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

As the transfer window unfolds, the potential departure of Fabinho adds an additional layer of intrigue to Liverpool's squad dynamics and future plans.