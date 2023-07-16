 
King Charles asked to 'pay' for Wales holiday home by Prince William

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

King Charles III is reportedly asked to pay for his holiday home in Wales.

The request has been made by his heir, Prince William, who now manages the Duchy of Cornwall.

King Charles, that he will have to pay if wants to stay at his much-loved holiday home in Wales.

His Majesty spends every dew weeks in summer near Brecon Beacons National park.

A source told the Mail on Sunday : “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

"The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

King Charles expressed his special love for  Llwynywermod back in 2021.

"Rather 40 years too late, probably. But it's been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title."

