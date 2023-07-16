Eminem makes surprise appearance during Ed Sheeran’s Detroit concert

The crowd at Ed Sheeran’s Detroit concert just lost it as Eminem stepped out joining the singer on stage.

The Thinking Out Loud musician, 32, was about three quarters through his concert at Ford Field on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, when he announced to the crowd that he wanted to perform a cover of the rapper, 50.

In video footage shared on to social media, strumming to the beat to the hit song, Lose Yourself, Sheeran begins to sing the first verse of the song as the crowd cheers on and sings along.

However, the fans absolutely lost as the Eminem emerged from the trap door to the stage, continuing the song without a hitch. The cheers from the fans had gone ecstatic but they impeccably sang along with even more zeal.

One fan noted, “Eminem knows how to make an entrance, And the crowd erupted like it is really the greatest moment in their lives.. Thank you, Ed Sheeran.”

“Can I just say one thing? He was going to come on and do one song and I said you can’t just do one song,” the Perfect singer told the crowd.

Apart from Lose it, Slim Shady also performed another one of hits released in 2000, Stan, in which the Dido’s verses were sang by the Grammy-winning singer.

Previously, the duo performed the song together at Eminem’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which was held earlier this year.

Before exiting the stage, Em thanked the crowd and told them that he missed them.