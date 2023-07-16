 
Kate Middleton’s popularity questioned: ‘She made Prince Harry turn Nazi!’

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Experts have just started to question where Kate Middleton’s popularity comes from, especially since she seems to beat all other royals despite being accused of encouraging Prince Harry into a Nazi costume.

The shocking nature of her popularity has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

 According to News.com.au she started the converastion off by addressing how “It’s fascinating that Kate remains so liked on US soil given the charges and claims made about her by the Sussexes”.

Especially since “she, along with William, encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi; that she was about as warm towards Meghan as a frostbitten Paddle Pop that had been forgotten in the freezer and that she made Meghan cry over a bridesmaid dress contretemps.”

“In both her and William’s cases, the Sussexes have laid out a series of accusations about them and essentially, the United States has shrugged its shoulders.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also went on to add, “There has been some movement in the numbers, but nothing like the dramatic pendulum swing that Diana, Princess of Wales enjoyed after her 1995 ‘three of us in the marriage’ Panorama interview.”

