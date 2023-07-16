Nicole Kidman breaks her silence on controversial magazine cover shoot in 2022

Nicole Kidman has recently broken her silence on controversial Vanity Fair cover shoot after she sparked stir online for wearing a Miu Mio micro skirt.



It is reported that the Australia actress faced backlash online after she donned a micro skirt that reminded netizens of a “racy school uniform” in February 2022 magazine issue.

However, in a new interview with Stellar magazine on July 16, the Moulin Rouge! star opened up that she won’t let critics stop her from “taking creative risk” in her career.

“I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them teenage choices because I just don't ever think of consequences,” said the 56-year-old.

The Far And Away actress also noted that her “brain” doesn’t think like that.

“I just go, ‘Oh, I'm going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform. Or ‘Oh my God, yeah, I'd love to do that’,” remarked the Batman Forever star.

The Hollywood star revealed that she’s not interested to know about the “hurtful things” that people say about her because this will only “prevent” her from “taking on creative projects” in future.

The Oscar winner disclosed that it was her “decision” to don the skimpy micro skirt, adding, “That was my choice.”

“I own it. I'm accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, A-list celebs including Emma Corrin and Saweetie were also seen wearing the Miu Mio skirt while modelled by Zendaya and Hailey Bieber.