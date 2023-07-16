Kevin Costner and Christine lock horns over household items

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, departed from a court hearing related to their ongoing divorce proceedings wearing a smile on her face, following a favorable ruling.

The tides have swiftly turned in this legal battle. On Friday, it was a victorious moment for the renowned actor of Yellowstone, as California Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle granted Kevin's motion to prevent Christine from taking specific items from their opulent residence in Carpinteria, Calif.

As per People, the signed order stated, "Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry." However, Kevin's wife of 19 years is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."

Earlier, on Thursday, Kevin had legally requested that Christine be restrained from taking any of his possessions. His legal team argued that their premarital agreement did not involve any communal property and that the items listed by Christine, which she intended to take, did not belong to her. Furthermore, they expressed dissatisfaction with the vague nature of the list.

In response, Christine's team countered by stating that their list included photographs of the items in question. They pointed out that Kevin complained about the inclusion of "some pots and pans" on the list, deeming it too ambiguous, despite his reported income of $24 million the previous year.

According to The Blast, Christine argued, "There is no mystery as to what I plan to remove. Kevin will not be harmed by my removal of any of the items I have listed, and certainly not personal items such as my Peloton bike and family heirlooms."