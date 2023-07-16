 
Gloria Carter and wife Roxanne Wiltshire shine at black tie gala

Gloria Carter, the mother of JAY-Z, and her wife Roxanne Wiltshire made their debut appearance on the red carpet as newlyweds. The couple attended the 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala of the Shawn Carter Foundation on Friday evening, following their recent marriage.

Gloria Carter, who holds the positions of CEO and co-founder in the foundation, sported an elegant black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels. She added a touch of style with a gray silk scarf under her collar and a trendy pair of black glasses. Roxanne Wiltshire complemented her partner in a sequined, strapless black gown and adorned it with a silver necklace.

Among the notable guests present at the exclusive gala, held at Pier Sixty in New York City, were JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Rudy Gay, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and Robert Kraft.

According to TMZ's previous report, Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire exchanged vows in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City in early July.

