Mark Ruffalo speaks out against Hollywood ‘billionaires’ exploiting the industry

Mark Ruffalo has recently spoken out against Hollywood “fat cats” after the actors’ strike that shut down the industry.



The 13 Going on 30 actor took to Twitter and penned a series of tweets in favour of actors’ strike.

Explaining how the billionaires exploited the industry, The Adam Project star said, “Then we just do what we always do—create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales.”

“They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value,” continued the Now You See Me actor.

Mark added, “While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organise a new world for workers.”

According to The Independent, SAG-AFTRA union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down.

All the production stopped immediately as both writes and actors demand increase in base pay in the streaming TV era as well as the assurance that their work won’t be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Both actors and writers’ unions are in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Mark wrote, “One sure way to strengthen our hand right now is to become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately.”

Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, George Clooney, Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon among the stars have also come forward in favour of the ongoing strike.

