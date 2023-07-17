Prince Louis absence felt by fans at Wimbledon final

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave birth to many questions with their latest stunt as the couple and their two children attended mega tennis event without crowd's favourite royal, Prince Louis, on Sunday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the Royal Box, but royal fans and media persons felt the absence of the playful Louis, who attracts massive attention and praise with his natural and funny gestures at every royal event.

Louis previously stole the limelight as he gamely cheered on his grandfather King Charles III during the coronation, leaving people in stitches at his exuberant displays of joy.



The five-year-old, who knows how to steal the show, recreated his most memorable pose during while attending the Royal International Air Tattoo on Friday with his parents and siblings as he gave an adorable reaction to the planes flying above them.

Kate and William's yougest child missed out on a visit to Wimbledon with his siblings but the the mother-of-three revealed the "very upset" prince has been practicing to be a ball boy.



Meanwhile, George and Charlotte were all excited as they took royal seats with their parents to see Spanish sensation Alcaraz finally ended Djokovic's record-breaking ten year Centre Court dominance in the Sunday's final.



William and George both looked graceful in smart suits, with lively Louis, five, not yet old enough to be court-side. Some royal fans reacted as they asked: "Where's Prince Louis".



Fans and cowed missed lively Louis as the young prince's sweet presence and excitement keep the people engaged and entertained at very event.