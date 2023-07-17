 
menu menu menu

Prince Louis absence felt by fans at Wimbledon final

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Prince Louis absence felt by fans at Wimbledon final

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave birth to many questions with their latest stunt as the couple and their two children attended mega tennis event without crowd's favourite royal, Prince Louis, on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the Royal Box, but royal fans and media persons felt the absence of the playful Louis, who attracts massive attention and praise with his natural and funny gestures at every royal event.

Louis previously stole the limelight as he gamely cheered on his grandfather King Charles III during the coronation, leaving people in stitches at his exuberant displays of joy.

The five-year-old, who knows how to steal the show, recreated his most memorable pose during while attending the Royal International Air Tattoo on Friday with his parents and siblings as he gave an adorable reaction to the planes flying above them.

Kate and William's yougest child missed out on a visit to Wimbledon with his siblings but the the mother-of-three revealed the "very upset" prince has been practicing to be a ball boy.

Meanwhile, George and Charlotte were all excited as they took royal seats with their parents to see Spanish sensation Alcaraz finally ended Djokovic's record-breaking ten year Centre Court dominance in the Sunday's final.

William and George both looked graceful in smart suits, with lively Louis, five, not yet old enough to be court-side. Some royal fans reacted as they asked: "Where's Prince Louis".

Fans and cowed missed lively Louis as the young prince's sweet presence and excitement keep the people engaged and entertained at very event. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry calls Prince William 'to think about' serving King Charles

Prince Harry calls Prince William 'to think about' serving King Charles
Taylor Swift achieves another milestone, breaks record for most No 1 albums

Taylor Swift achieves another milestone, breaks record for most No 1 albums
Ariana Grande seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey amid rumours of marriage troubles

Ariana Grande seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey amid rumours of marriage troubles
Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig join Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig join Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledon's champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy

Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledon's champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy
King Charles brother Prince Andrew faces new allegations

King Charles brother Prince Andrew faces new allegations
K-pop group Twice reveal how they’re different from their debut video

K-pop group Twice reveal how they’re different from their debut
K-pop soloist Jessi discusses possibility of doing a dating show

K-pop soloist Jessi discusses possibility of doing a dating show
K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin discusses her experience working with BTS video

K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin discusses her experience working with BTS