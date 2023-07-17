Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Hamptons getaway brings freshness to their marital life

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed to the Hamptoms to enjoy their summer to recharge themselves amid marital issues.

The Mother star and the Air director appeared together a number of times during the summer which includes their PDA filled shopping outings and Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party.

The duo was also seen with their blended brood which includes Affleck’s three kids with ex Jennifer Garner Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and JLo’s twins, Max and Emme, with Marc Anthony.

Speaking of their summer, an insider told Star Magazine, "This getaway was just what they needed to refresh and recharge.”

“Ben and Jen are embracing this time with their children,” the insider added.

This comes after it was reported that Lopez has asked Affleck to sign a postnuptial agreement a year after marriage .

According to Heat Magazine, The Shotgun Wedding star just wants to secure her wealth in case they part ways even though she does not want her marriage to end.

As per the publication, J.Lo has a net worth of $400 million and she does not want to take any chances with her hard-earned money which is almost double to that of her husband’s net worth i.e. $200 million.

But the insider also noted that the Hollywood diva is “still giving this marriage everything she’s got” as she is keen on making their marriage work.

Meanwhile, Affleck has agreed to sign the agreement just to avoid any more arguments with Lopez as he just wants to make her “happy.”

"Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don't want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don't make it out of this rough patch," the source added.