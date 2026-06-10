Taylor Switt turns 'Toy Story 5' premiere into magical night with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift did not just surprise moviegoers at the Toy Story 5 premiere – she made sure the youngest fans in the room got a moment they will never forget.

A viral video from the Los Angeles premiere on June 9 shows the pop superstar personally meeting and greeting children after her surprise appearance, turning an already star-studded night into something even more magical.

Smiling and chatting with excited young fans, Swift appeared determined to make every interaction count.

The unexpected fan moment came shortly after the singer stunned the audience following the film’s credits.

Dressed in a bright yellow gown, Swift took the stage to perform her new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, before bringing out legendary songwriter Randy Newman for a special rendition of You've Got a Friend in Me.