Friends forever: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite

They are back!

Kylie Jenner and her ex-BFF Jordyn Woods's reunion is shocking news for everyone.

The recent pictures which are exclusively shared on DailyMail shows that Kylie is giving Jordyn Woods a second chance four years after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal happened.

The viral photographs are a complete shock to the fans as the billionaire lip kit mogul, 25, and the social media model, 25, were pictured having dinner together on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The former best friends appeared having a ball during their catch-up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to the sushi restaurant with Kylie.

For those unversed in 2019, Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian's then baby daddy Tristan sent shockwaves after it emerged they had hooked up at a party. However, Woods later admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a sensational interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and she fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians as a result of the infidelity.

The kiss also led to Khloe splitting up with Tristan for another time. Infamously, after Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview aired, Khloe insisted over Twitter, 'You ARE the reason my family broke up!'