Rihanna sets record as she achieves 'one billion streams' on Spotify

Singer Rihanna has achieved one billion streams on Spotify for ten of her most famous songs.

With this latest development, the 35-year-old becomes the first female artist to achieve a billion streams on the music platform, Spotify.

The successful songs are namely Love the Way You Lie with Eminem, Work with Drake, This is what you came for, and We Found Love with Calvin Harris, Four Five Seconds with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, Umbrella with Jay-Z. Some singles are also in the list, like; Diamonds, I want and Love on the Brain, reports OiCanadian.

Last year, she released a soundtrack by the name Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she also bagged an Oscar nomination.

Rihanna has sold approximately 60 million albums whereas 215 million digital songs out of 100 million have been sold only in the United States, with which she became the most successful artist internationally. By 2021, she achieved the title of the world’s richest female artist.

On the personal front, Rihanna is expecting another baby with A$AP Rocky. The duo already have a son named RZA.