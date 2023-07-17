 
'Love Actually' writer-director Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Richard Curtis, the writer-director famous for beloved British romantic comedies like "Love Actually," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and "Notting Hill," has announced his upcoming project. 

Titled "Christmas Actually," the stage show will feature live music, performances, poetry, and comedy, serving as a fundraising event for the charity Comic Relief, as reported by BBC News. 

It is important to note that this show is not a sequel to the 2003 hit film "Love Actually."

"Christmas Actually," curated by Richard Curtis himself, will run for eight performances at London's Royal Festival Hall from December 7th to 11th. Curtis hopes the show will be a delightful mix of entertainment, describing it as "noisy and emotional and full of surprises and jokes, with some proper celebrity sparkle."

Curtis explained that the idea for "Christmas Actually" came from his desire to create a show that families can enjoy together during the holiday season. The decision to use it as a fundraiser for Comic Relief was irresistible to him.

In addition to "Christmas Actually," Richard Curtis is also working on another Christmas-themed project, an untitled film set in New York for Peacock.

