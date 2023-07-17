 
menu menu menu

Madonna’s ex says she will ‘conquer’ her illness for a ‘successful tour’

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

File Footage 

Madonna’s former boyfriend Peter Kentes dished on how the popstar would not let her health scare stand in her way amid her paused tour.

Kentes said the Queen of Pop will “conquer” her “illness” and have a “successful tour” while speaking to The Sun about her recent hospitalization.

He said Madonna "won't allow anything to get in her way" and will "never slow down,” adding, that she will give her fans a tour to remember.

"Madonna will conquer this illness and have a successful tour. She's always been full of energy, out-working other performers, and I can't see her ever slowing down,” Kentes said.

The Material Girl hitmaker first came across Kentes at the University of Michigan when she was only 19 and was studying dance while Kentes was an instructor.

"Madonna created herself. She won't allow anything to get in her way,” he added of his former girlfriend.

"This was a girl who could go out clubbing all night when I knew her and would be ready to start ballet class at 7.30am. She'll be like Mae West. She'll always be a headliner."

Madonna was hospitalized after she collapsed due to the bacterial infection last month, however, she is back home now.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna updated her fans about her health, writing, "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George warned over breaking THIS centuries-old royal tradition

Prince George warned over breaking THIS centuries-old royal tradition
Michael Cera bought vintage Allan doll to prepare for upcoming 'Barbie' movie

Michael Cera bought vintage Allan doll to prepare for upcoming 'Barbie' movie
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have all luxuries except one

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have all luxuries except one
'Love Actually' writer-director Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show

'Love Actually' writer-director Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show
Ryan Gosling recalls receiving an ‘avalanche’ of ‘Barbie’ before filming

Ryan Gosling recalls receiving an ‘avalanche’ of ‘Barbie’ before filming

BBC commentator under fire for focusing on Brad Pitt during Wimbledon

BBC commentator under fire for focusing on Brad Pitt during Wimbledon
Britney Spears on ‘challenges’ she’s facing while writing ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears on ‘challenges’ she’s facing while writing ‘The Woman in Me’
Meghan Markle receives support amid latest claims about Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy video

Meghan Markle receives support amid latest claims about Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy
Coldplay's Chris Martin sings 'Barbie girl' Live in concert on fan's wish: WATCH

Coldplay's Chris Martin sings 'Barbie girl' Live in concert on fan's wish: WATCH