‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four

Fans are left confused due to the situation surrounding the finale

In a live blunder, the date for the finale of this season of Love Island was confirmed on Sunday’s episode of After Sun. Fans were left fuming after the reveal because there is no “solid couple” in this season’s final four.

Having no “solid couple” also leaves fans confused about who to vote for before the season comes to an end. There has been a lack of harmony in the villa as contestants T and Ella B are fighting for the attention of Tyrique meanwhile Mitchel told Abi that she tends to give him “the ick.”

The presenter, Sam Thompson let an integral bit of information slip when discussing the arrival of Ella Barnes with Maya Jama as he claimed Ella only had two and a half weeks to get close to Tyrique.

This has led to an uproar among fans as they fear that a non-fan favourite couple will sneak in through the confusion and claim the £50K prize. Fans soon took to social media t share their thoughts, with one fan finding the situation entertaining:

“2 weeks left to the final and we have a couple literally sleeping with a WALL OF PILLOWS! More chaotic than this, only if they end up in the final. And you know what I kind of love it!”

While another added: “This season is actually hilarious there's 2 weeks left until the final and there are NO SOLID COUPLES.”