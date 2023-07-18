The Ashes: England's James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in fourth Test

James Anderson is back in England's XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.—[email protected]

In a bid to boost their chances in the crucial fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford, England has decided to recall James Anderson, replacing Ollie Robinson. The 40-year-old Anderson, who was rested for the third Test victory at Headingley, will join the team on his home ground.

Although Robinson was deemed fit to play in Manchester after struggling with back spasms in Leeds, England's selectors have opted for the experienced Anderson. With Australia leading the series 2-1, England must secure a win in order to have a shot at reclaiming the Ashes.

The England lineup for the fourth Test includes Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

Moeen Ali has been confirmed to bat at number three, having been promoted up the order during the second innings of the thrilling three-wicket victory at Headingley. Harry Brook, who batted at number three in the first innings of that match, will retain the number-five position where he contributed a match-winning 75 runs in the second innings.

James Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker of all time, faced a challenging start to the series, struggling to make an impact in the first two Tests, both of which resulted in defeats for England. Upon his return from a groin injury sustained while playing for Lancashire, Anderson managed only three wickets against the Australians on unresponsive surfaces at Edgbaston and Lord's. As he returns to Old Trafford, Anderson hopes to break a streak that has seen him not play in a Test victory against Australia since 2015.

Old Trafford has not been a favourable venue for England against Australia, with their last victory on this ground dating back to 1981. Four years ago, the visitors secured a win in Manchester, retaining the Ashes. The weather forecast for the Test is uncertain, and England faced indoor training on Monday morning due to adverse conditions.

Australia is yet to announce their team, and there are questions surrounding the under-pressure opener David Warner and the all-rounder position.

Warner showed some form with a score of 66 in the first innings of the second Test but struggled in the following match, getting dismissed for four and one by Stuart Broad. Cameron Green missed the Leeds Test due to injury, and his replacement Mitchell Marsh is expected to retain his place in the side after scoring a century at Headingley.