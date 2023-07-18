Massive collision halts Formula E race, drivers escape serious injury

Bird's car after the high-speed crash.—EPA

In a harrowing incident during the first race of Formula E's double-header in Rome, a high-speed crash unfolded, leaving multiple cars unable to continue and leading to a red flag.

The crash occurred on turn six of the ninth lap when Sam Bird, leading the race at the time for Jaguar, appeared to lose control of his car's back end, colliding with the barrier and spinning his vehicle into the middle of the track.

The crash proved to be particularly unfortunate for Bird, as his immobilized car ended up in the path of oncoming vehicles on a blind corner, where cars race at extremely high speeds. Lucas di Grassi, the 2016/17 Formula E champion, later described the corner as "probably the most dangerous on this track."

Following the initial collision, Sebastien Buemi from Envision Racing made slight contact with Bird's car, launching himself into the wall at an angle before landing back down. Meanwhile, Maserati MSG Racing's Edoardo Mortara drove straight into the side of Bird's vehicle, leading to the immediate red flag and a 45-minute delay in the race. Ultimately, six drivers were unable to continue due to their involvement in the crash.

The drivers involved in the collision expressed their frustration, with Buemi's expletive-laden outburst reflecting his disappointment and sense of helplessness. Thankfully, no driver sustained serious injuries, and all were able to walk away from the crash.

Following the incident, di Grassi, one of the drivers whose race ended prematurely, expressed his relief at escaping unscathed. He acknowledged the importance of safety measures implemented by the FIA and Formula E, which contributed to the drivers' well-being. Di Grassi also highlighted the challenging nature of the corner involved in the crash, emphasizing its high speed and lack of escape space.

Despite the extensive damage caused by the collision, teams worked tirelessly through the night to repair their cars for the next day's race. Formula E presenter Saunders Carmichael-Brown reported a massive collaborative effort from almost a third of the paddock to share parts and ensure as many cars as possible would make it back on track for Sunday's race.

Remarkably, all drivers involved in the crash were able to compete in the second race of the doubleheader. Bird secured a third-place finish, Buemi came in fourth, and Mortara crossed the line in fifth position. The incident served as a testament to the resilience and collective spirit of the Formula E community, demonstrating their determination to overcome adversity and continue racing.