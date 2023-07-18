 
Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz criticized for not honouring Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2023

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig and his wife actress Rachel Weisz have received backlash for not honouring Princess of Wales Kate Middleton during their appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Royal expert and author Richard Eden took to Instagram and shared a photo where Kate Middleton can be seen talking to the celebrity couple in the royal box.

However, Daniel Craig and Rachel are seen sitting on their seats while speaking to the Princess of Wales, who is seen standing.

The royal expert criticized the celebrity couple, saying “This photograph makes me uneasy.”

“While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn't they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales?.”

Richard Eden went on to say, “Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses.

Rachel and Daniel enjoyed the game from the royal box alongside Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Sunday.

