Jamie Foxx throws celebration to mark recovery milestone

Jamie Foxx is making strides in his recovery following a medical emergency that occurred in April.

The actor, who had experienced a medical complication, has been diligently working towards returning to his normal state and has shown significant improvement during his time at the rehabilitation facility.

To mark his progress, Foxx recently hosted a celebratory gathering at the Chicago rehabilitation facility where he has been receiving treatment. The event was an opportunity for him to rejoice in his improved condition and express gratitude for the positive changes he has experienced.

Although Foxx has been making significant progress, he is still undergoing outpatient rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery. This continued effort highlights his commitment to regain optimal health.

The medical emergency took place on April 11 while Foxx was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. Fortunately, swift action and excellent care led to his steady path to recovery, as confirmed by his daughter Corinne who shared updates on her father's condition.

Corinne provided an update a month later, informing the public that Foxx had been out of the hospital for several weeks, and was in the process of recuperation. She expressed gratitude towards her dad's fans and followers for their support during this challenging time. Notably, she mentioned that Foxx even engaged in physical activities like playing pickleball demonstrating his positive progress.

Last week, Foxx was seen in high spirits as he participated in a doubles match of pickleball with a companion. This sighting showcased his positive demeanor and resilience as he continues to regain his strength.