Miranda Lambert sparks debate after pausing concert to scold fans over taking selfies

Miranda Lambert has recently sparked debate on internet after she stopped her concert midway to reprimand two fans for taking a selfie during her live performance.



In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Miranda could be seen on stage at her Las Vegas residency, prepping to sing her 2016 song, Tin Man.

However, the country singer suddenly stopped and remarked, “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec.”

The musician pointed to the front of the audience and commented, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” stated the 39-year-old.

Later, the girl in question was seen leaving concert early after being rebuked by the songstress.

Speaking to NBC News, one concertgoer explained, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our thirties to sixties trying to take a picture,” added the concertgoer.

After the clip went viral on internet, fans also shared their views with some showed support the singer and others spoke in favour of concertgoer’s early exit.

“Yeah, I would’ve left. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures then don’t allow phones. That’s ridiculous!” one responded.

Another added, “Is she going to call people out for going to the bathroom too? That was so uncalled for…if I paid…I will take as many pics as I want.”

Meanwhile, one fan added, “I would want someone to pay attention to me singing too if I was giving my all.”