 
menu menu menu

Miranda Lambert sparks debate after pausing concert to scold fans over taking selfies

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Miranda Lambert has recently sparked debate on internet after she stopped her concert midway to reprimand two fans for taking a selfie during her live performance.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Miranda could be seen on stage at her Las Vegas residency, prepping to sing her 2016 song, Tin Man.

However, the country singer suddenly stopped and remarked, “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec.”

The musician pointed to the front of the audience and commented, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” stated the 39-year-old.

Later, the girl in question was seen leaving concert early after being rebuked by the songstress.

Speaking to NBC News, one concertgoer explained, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our thirties to sixties trying to take a picture,” added the concertgoer.

Miranda Lambert sparks debate after pausing concert to scold fans over taking selfies

After the clip went viral on internet, fans also shared their views with some showed support the singer and others spoke in favour of concertgoer’s early exit.

“Yeah, I would’ve left. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures then don’t allow phones. That’s ridiculous!” one responded.

Another added, “Is she going to call people out for going to the bathroom too? That was so uncalled for…if I paid…I will take as many pics as I want.”

Meanwhile, one fan added, “I would want someone to pay attention to me singing too if I was giving my all.”

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx throws celebration to mark recovery milestone

Jamie Foxx throws celebration to mark recovery milestone
Key resignation from Prince Harry's charity raises eyebrows

Key resignation from Prince Harry's charity raises eyebrows

Barbie actor Simu Liu opens up about Bollywood aspirations and musicality

Barbie actor Simu Liu opens up about Bollywood aspirations and musicality
Sofia Vergara finds joy in Italy amidst divorce announcement

Sofia Vergara finds joy in Italy amidst divorce announcement
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are united by one key factor video

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are united by one key factor
Kate Middleton is ‘strength’ behind Prince William video

Kate Middleton is ‘strength’ behind Prince William
Has Brad Pitt gotten Botox? Star's youthful appearance at Wimbledon sparks rumours

Has Brad Pitt gotten Botox? Star's youthful appearance at Wimbledon sparks rumours

Meghan Markle had ‘high ambitions’ when she married Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle had ‘high ambitions’ when she married Prince Harry
Tom Cruise reinforces cinema magic with ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Review video

Tom Cruise reinforces cinema magic with ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Review