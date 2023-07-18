 
Samantha's lawyer dubs Meghan Markle a sociopath

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s lawyer Peter Ticktin has said that the Duchess of Sussex is "most probably a sociopath."

Peter made these remarks about Meghan Markle as she and Samantha prepare for a legal battle over whether her libel lawsuit against the Duchess can proceed to trial.

The Newsweek quoted Peter Ticktin as saying: “I'm not certain as to her exact diagnoses. I don't know for sure whether she is a psychopath, a sociopath, or has a borderline personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies.”

The lawyer, who is a senior partner at The Ticktin Law Group, further said “I just believe she's one of these, most probably a sociopath."

It is to be noted here that earlier a former palace staffer had also dubbed Meghan Markle a sociopath, which royal expert Valentine Low mentioned in his biography ‘Courtiers’.

Talking about her relationship with Prince Harry, Peter Ticktin said: "This wasn't love on first date. It was a calculated psyop to land a prince."

