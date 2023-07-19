Marcus Rashford commits to Manchester United with new contract until 2028.—@MarcusRashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain at the club until 2028, securing his future with a weekly salary of £325,000.

The 25-year-old had been engaged in prolonged negotiations with the club, as his previous contract was set to expire in 2024.

Last season, Rashford experienced a revitalisation under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag, netting an impressive 30 goals in 56 games. Since his debut in 2016 against Midtjylland, he has amassed an impressive total of 123 goals in 359 appearances for his beloved club.

Expressing his gratitude, Rashford stated, "I joined Manchester United as a wide-eyed seven-year-old with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still burns within me every time I have the honor of donning the iconic shirt.

Although I've already had incredible experiences at this renowned club, there is still much more to accomplish, and I remain unwaveringly committed to securing further trophies in the years ahead."

Despite receiving more lucrative offers from both domestic and international clubs, Rashford opted to stay loyal to Manchester United, shunning the allure of financial gain. He signed a contract extension until June 2028, expressing his belief in manager Erik ten Hag's ability to lead the team to more success.

Rashford asserted, "I can guarantee that I will devote everything in my power to help the team reach its full potential, and I sense the same level of determination within the dressing room. I couldn't be more enthusiastic about the future under this manager."

In the past, Rashford has faced adversity both on and off the field. Following his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, he, along with two other England players, was subjected to racist abuse. Additionally, the forward underwent shoulder surgery in August 2021, which affected his form and resulted in a modest tally of five goals during the season. Consequently, he was excluded from Gareth Southgate's England squad for four Nations League matches in June 2022.

However, Rashford's fortunes turned around last season, especially after the World Cup, where he found the net 10 times in as many Premier League games following the restart. He played a pivotal role in helping Manchester United secure a spot in the Champions League and scored a crucial goal in the Carabao Cup final triumph against Newcastle United.

Praising Rashford's commitment, Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, lauded the player as a true embodiment of what it takes to succeed at the club. Murtough remarked, "He possesses remarkable talent but also exhibits humility, dedication, and an unrelenting drive.

As he enters the prime years of his career, we recognise that there is still tremendous potential within him, and we can perceive his hunger to achieve the highest echelons of success here at Manchester United. Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff provides the ideal environment for Marcus to continue his evolution into one of the world's premier attacking players."