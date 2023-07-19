Sofia Vergara once 'rule the heart' of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise was reportedly interested in making Sofia Vergara: Mrs Cruise

There was a time when Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara were reportedly a thing, and the former was even mulling settling down with the Columbian native.

The pair met at a pre-Oscar party where Will Smith introduced them to each other.

The Mission Impossible star reportedly quickly fell for the curvaceous model.



"She was dazzled by Tom's megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers and chocolates that followed their first meeting," according to the New York Post.

But the budding romance soon went sideways when the Catholic actress gave her thumbs-down to Cruise's Scientology beliefs.

"It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life — Mrs. Tom Cruise. It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert," Morton wrote.

But "she sincerely believed that she would be struck down by God and burn in hell if she joined [Scientology]."

In other news, Vergara and Joe Manganiello have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair told Page Six.