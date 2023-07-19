 
menu menu menu

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler ‘DISLIKES' Kardashians

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has recently confessed her dislike for the Kardashians.

The 48-year-old model has previously insisted that she ‘doesn’t follow' the couple saying that she has ‘no relationship’ with the Kardashians.

Last year Travis tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, who joyously announced this June that she is pregnant at 44 with his baby.

Now, however, the model has told Page Six: 'I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about.'

Travis and Shanna, who were married from 2004 until 2008, share a 19-year-old son called Landon and a 17-year-old daughter called Alabama.

Along with his biological children, Travis also helped raise Shanna's now 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom she had by Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna - who has alleged that she and Travis broke up because he had an affair with Kourtney's sister Kim - furiously hit out at the Kardashian family in 2021.

Asked by TMZ if she had anything she wanted to tell Kourtney and Kim, Shanna replied, 'thanks for destroying my family, twice.'

She added: 'My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.' 


More From Entertainment:

Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ What is known so far

Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ What is known so far
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello’s asset division amid divorce laid bare

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello’s asset division amid divorce laid bare
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt on unforgettable experience of working in Christopher Nolan film video

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt on unforgettable experience of working in Christopher Nolan film

Ariana Grande spotted out and about for first time since Dalton Gomez breakup

Ariana Grande spotted out and about for first time since Dalton Gomez breakup
Royal expert believes ‘Meghan Markle nothing without Prince Harry’ video

Royal expert believes ‘Meghan Markle nothing without Prince Harry’
Ariana Grande focusing on moving after split from husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande focusing on moving after split from husband Dalton Gomez

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd continuing to film despite SAG-AFTRA strike

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd continuing to film despite SAG-AFTRA strike
Tom Hiddleston gives advice to fiancé Zawe Ashton as she signs 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston gives advice to fiancé Zawe Ashton as she signs 'The Marvels'
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin will have a second wedding in the fall

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin will have a second wedding in the fall