Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler ‘DISLIKES' Kardashians

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has recently confessed her dislike for the Kardashians.

The 48-year-old model has previously insisted that she ‘doesn’t follow' the couple saying that she has ‘no relationship’ with the Kardashians.



Last year Travis tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, who joyously announced this June that she is pregnant at 44 with his baby.

Now, however, the model has told Page Six: 'I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about.'

Travis and Shanna, who were married from 2004 until 2008, share a 19-year-old son called Landon and a 17-year-old daughter called Alabama.

Along with his biological children, Travis also helped raise Shanna's now 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom she had by Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna - who has alleged that she and Travis broke up because he had an affair with Kourtney's sister Kim - furiously hit out at the Kardashian family in 2021.

Asked by TMZ if she had anything she wanted to tell Kourtney and Kim, Shanna replied, 'thanks for destroying my family, twice.'

She added: 'My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.'



