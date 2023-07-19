 
King Charles hints at abdication, passing crown to Prince William?

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

King Charles hints at abdication, passing crown to Prince William?

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly hinted at his abdication and passing the crown to his elder son Prince William, royal commentators believe.

Royal experts Kinsey Schofield and Cristo Foufas claims come two months after King Charles was officially crowned as British monarch and his second ceremony took place in Scotland.

During these ceremonies, Prince William and Kate Middleton played key role and were “heavily centred.”

Over this, the Daily Express quoted Kinsey Schofield as saying that she believed that their central role was the King hinting at what was to come.

The royal expert said, “I do think that this is the King giving us a wink. He was saying that this is me acknowledging the future and I think it’s hopeful. I think it was beautiful.”

Royal commentator Cristo Foufas supported Kinsey remarks and said: “I think this is also [Charles saying] ‘I’m not going to be around for long’.

Cristo Foufas went on to say, “I don’t want to be morbid but I think that his reign will be much more about William and Kate… I think that their reign will be much more about almost handing over the baton already.”

It is to be noted here that no British monarch in history has ever abdicated due to advanced age.

Queen Elizabeth also continued her royal duties as monarch till her death at age of 96.

