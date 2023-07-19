Margot Robbie confesses she hardly ever played with Barbies as a kid

Margot Robbie has recently confessed she wasn’t always a Barbie Girl as a kid.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Don’t Worry Darling actress opened up that she never played with Barbies while growing up in Australia.

“I didn't personally have any that I can recall,” said the 33-year-old.

Margot continued, “My sister did and I remember my cousin did.”

“I would play with my cousin’s, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid,” stated the Suicide Squad actress.

Reflecting on her childhood, Margot disclosed she was more “of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal”.

Th actress mentioned that she used to play with dolls but they were “all weird”.

“I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies,” remarked Margot.

Meanwhile, the actress shared what was the inspiration behind doing this movie.

“The idea that I am enough. Barbie can be anything and everything, but even if you're just making it through life, you're crushing it. I found that very therapeutic,” added Margot.

Barbie is slated to release in theatres on July 21.