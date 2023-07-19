Margot Robbie recalls cancelling The Beatles as they stole the 'limelight' from The Beach Boys





Margot Robbie did not listen to the Beatles! The Barbie star canceled the band because they stole the limelight from her favorite band The Beach Boys.

At the age of five, Robbie developed a strong obsession with The Beach Boys after her family had a tape of their music, which she listened to exclusively. She was so devoted to the band that she refused to listen to the Beatles.

“I had watched a documentary about how The Beach Boys would have been even more popular if the Beatles hadn’t come along and stolen the limelight,” she revealed.

A few years before Robbie was born, The Beach Boys had connections to Barbie's world. In 1987, Brian Wilson wrote Living Doll (Barbie) for the California Dream Barbie. More recently, the band's hit song Fun, Fun, Fun was featured in a Barbie trailer.

During her teenage years, Robbie went through a metal and emo phase that influenced her diverse taste in music. This taste has carried over into her successful acting career, as she often creates playlists for the characters she portrays to get in the right mindset before filming.

Speaking about drawing inspiration from music for her portrayal of movie characters, she explained, “I can anchor my character and myself in either a time period or a certain feeling. Music is so helpful for that.”

Robbie’s latest movie Barbie is in cinemas July 21.