Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings

Kylie Jenner has faced severe backlash for a recent social media post described by netizens as "tone deaf."

National Weather Service has shared warnings and advisories to states about the extremely hot weather.

The reality TV star taking to Instagram, posted a picture that was seemingly about high temperatures in California amid warnings of a heatwave this week.

The photo featured a shadow of herself seemingly on a walk, and she wrote on the post, "It's host as f***".

The photo came under severe criticism on Reddit. The actress is believed to have a private jet, and some people have criticised her for its use, reports Mirror.

One user wrote, "Maybe use your plane less."While another wrote on the same thread, "This is spot on!" while another wrote, "Seriously, There should b a significant climate tax on private planes."

Some people have called her tone-deaf. One user wrote on the same thread, "She's the last one who should be complaining jfc, so tone deaf."

Another slamming the actress said she has become so cringy with no self-awareness lately.

Some of her fans defended her. One questioned that she couldn't even say it's hot outside without facing backlash.

Another said, Lmao wtf's up with the tone-deaf comments? Saying the weather is hot is tone deaf now?"