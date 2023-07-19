Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’

Post Malone delights fan who had brain hemorrhage by meeting after concert in New York

Post Malone delighted a superfan as he met him at a recent concert and made sure he had “simply the best experience.”

Malone’s fan Garrett Belanger suffered a spontaneous brain hemorrhage in May 2022 and has been unable to speak, with limited control over his body movements.

The Sunflower rapper saw Garrett after his July 17 show at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center near Buffalo, New York. Garrett’s sister Taylor Belanger took to TikTok to share heartwarming clips of the meeting.

"How are you dude? Hanging out?" the musician asks Garrett, before turning to his family, "Did y'all have fun?"

“G finally met the man himself! Post was an absolute dream, so kind and so genuine. One of the [best] nights of our lives- G is still smiling!" Taylor wrote in the caption of her video.

In the second clip from the meeting, she told followers that Malone "even wore the Garrett's Army shirt we made for him. The most special. Night ever."

Garrette grabbed Malone’s attention last year whenTaylor posted a video on TikTok saying, "When I tell you he's your biggest fan, I'm not kidding. He knows every word to every song on every album."

The 28-year-old rapper also posted a clip on TikTok as he responded to Taylor’s video, thanking Garrett. "Thank you for the support. Keep kickin' ass, dude I can't wait to meet you man, whenever you're ready to rock and roll, I'm ready," Malone said in his message to the devoted fan.