James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London

James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running a red light on a bicycle in London

The James Bond actor Daniel Craig was recently reported to have violated traffic laws and riding through a red traffic light while out and about in London.

While riding his bicycle through Hampstead in North London, the actor wore a helmet and sunglasses.

The actor paired a white T-shirt with Khaki shorts, showcasing her toned legs.

Daniel Craig placed his headphones neatly in his ear underneath his black helmet, reports Mirror.

The UK laws state everyone using a vehicle, including cyclists, must stop at red traffic lights.

The highway code state that at traffic light junctions and cycle-only crossings with traffic lights, the cyclist must never cross the stop line when the traffic lines are red.

Daniel Craig and several other stars, including Brad Pitt and Anabelle Crof, recently appeared at the Wimbledon final.

The finale saw Croatian champion Novak Djokovic and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz go head to head.