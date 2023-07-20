 
menu menu menu

Jamie Lynn 'focuses' on girls amid feud with Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Jamie Lynn focuses on girls amid feud with Britney Spears

Britney Spears sister Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about the impact of her feud with the singer.

Speaking to Variety in an interview, Jamie Lynn exclusuvely spoke about her songstress sibling.

“I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members,” Jamie Lynn told the outlet.

“If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say,” she continued.

“I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

Speaking about her own daughters, Jamie Lynn admitted she takes care of their future.

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life,” said Jamie Lynn

More From Entertainment:

Nina Dobrev offers dissapointing update on 'The Vampire Diaries'

Nina Dobrev offers dissapointing update on 'The Vampire Diaries'
Critics shower praise on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Critics shower praise on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years video

Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years
Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends 'fairytale' video

Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends 'fairytale'
Meghan Markle has 'never needed' Prince Harry like she needs now video

Meghan Markle has 'never needed' Prince Harry like she needs now
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'tremendous' pressure in 'hell' like life video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'tremendous' pressure in 'hell' like life
Meghan Markle blasted for 'breaking rules' to upstage Princess Kate

Meghan Markle blasted for 'breaking rules' to upstage Princess Kate
Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown

Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown
Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon