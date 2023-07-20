 
When Idris Elba swooned over working with Beyoncé

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Beyoncé and Idris Elba worked on 2009s Obsessed
Beyoncé is arguably the biggest star of the pop industry. So when Idris Elba was put on a spot to have a lip-lock with the star for the hit 2009's Obsessed: it was both nervousness and excitement.

"It was weird when I met her – within 20 minutes we had to kiss. I wasn't complaining. It was full on, we had to do these pictures for the wall, and it was full-on kissing. I was like, 'Oh god, I'm kissing Beyoncé, I can't believe it,'" the actor told Contact Music.

The Grammy winner also praised the Luther star for helping her comfortably fit into her role.

"He's [Idris Elba] amazing. And, you know, he brought out a lot of wonderful things in my performance. And, you know, he is a student and a great teacher. And we've spent a lot of time just with the two of us going back and forth with the script and making adjustments and making it our own, I learned so much working from him."

Helmed by Steve Shill, Obsessed saw Idris Elba and Beyoncé as a married couple.

