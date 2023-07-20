When Idris Elba swooned over working with Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Idris Elba worked on 2009's 'Obsessed'

Beyoncé is arguably the biggest star of the pop industry. So when Idris Elba was put on a spot to have a lip-lock with the star for the hit 2009's Obsessed: it was both nervousness and excitement.

"It was weird when I met her – within 20 minutes we had to kiss. I wasn't complaining. It was full on, we had to do these pictures for the wall, and it was full-on kissing. I was like, 'Oh god, I'm kissing Beyoncé, I can't believe it,'" the actor told Contact Music.

The Grammy winner also praised the Luther star for helping her comfortably fit into her role.

"He's [Idris Elba] amazing. And, you know, he brought out a lot of wonderful things in my performance. And, you know, he is a student and a great teacher. And we've spent a lot of time just with the two of us going back and forth with the script and making adjustments and making it our own, I learned so much working from him."

Helmed by Steve Shill, Obsessed saw Idris Elba and Beyoncé as a married couple.