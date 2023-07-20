 
Katie Price 'disappointed' over Barbie snub

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Former glamour model Katie Price has broken her silence over Barbie snub, lashing out at “snobbery” in the industry.

The reality star admitted that she was "disappointed" over not being invited to the Barbie premiere.

The glitzy screening of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s eagerly anticipated film was held in London’s Leicester Square last week.

The 45-year-old star, on The Katie Price Show podcast - which she does with her sister Sophie -  said that she would have been “perfect” for the event.

“I'm really disappointed I haven't gone to the Barbie movie with you tonight,” she said.

“I didn't get an invite, everyone.

"I'm not big headed, but what does annoy me is people go to film premieres half the time not because they are interested in the film, it’s just because they want to be pictured on the red carpet. That's why they make an effort with what they wear."

She went on: "Every time I've been on the red carpet, I don't know why, but I always overshadow whoever is in it and all the other people. I get the most press."

Mum-of-five Katie added : "Everyone knows I was glam and I love Barbie."

