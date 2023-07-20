Cardi B feels happy to give back to her loved ones: ‘I bought a lot of houses’

Cardi B is feeling satisfied with her blessings.

The rapper, 30 revealed that she works hard to give her family a luxurious lifestyle and that eventually makes her happy as she spent over $20,000 on a playground set she had constructed for her two children, daughter Kulture, four, and son Wave, nearly two, in their backyard.

In an interview with the New York Times, the I Like It songstress revealed she spent 'in the 20 thousands' for a huge jungle gym complete with slides, a swing set, and even monkey bars.

Reflecting on the 'perks of fame,' Cardi described how meaningful it was to be able to give back to her loved ones.

'When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house … damn, I bought a lot of houses,' she said.

But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it,' she added.

'Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids,' she continued.

'Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream,' she said.

Cardi shares her two children with her husband Offset. The Migos rapper is also father to children Jordan Cephus, 13, Kody Cephus, eight, and Kalea Marie Cephus, eight, from previous relationships.



