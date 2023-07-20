Bella Hadid calls off relationship with Marc Kalman to treat 'Lyme disease'

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman started dating in 2021

Bella Hadid has called off her two-year-old relationship with Marc Kalman as she decides to give time to her health and get herself treated for her Lyme disease.

According to sources, Bella and Marc were deeply in love with each other, but now they have decided to part ways.

“They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things."

The American supermodel is currently dealing with the Lyme disease and ever since her breakup, she is very much concerned about taking care of herself more.

“Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split", sources informed Entertainment Tonight.

The duo, that started dating in 2021, ended things somewhere around spring. Reportedly, the supermodel is taken time off for her treatment, which is why she called off things with Marc.

Bella her brother Anwer Hadid were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. It is a condition that spreads by the bite of an infected tick. Previously, their mother Yolanda was also diagnosed with the same disease.

The Lyme disease can cause symptoms like headache, fever, fatigue and skin rash. If it is left untreated, then it can spread through joints to the heart and the nervous system.

However, the reason of their breakup still remain unclear as Bella Hadid has not responded over the matter.