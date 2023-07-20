Netflix releases its list of the Top 10 Global Hit movies: Full List

Netflix has just released a list of its top most trending films and fans are in for a treat.

According to the list, films like The Out-laws have amassed a massive number of views and have earned their place in the top most ranking TV show’s list.

Most of the films mentioned have spent their time in the Top 10 of their respective trending weeks list as well.

1. The Out-Laws

The Out-Laws has ranked number 2 in its respective week’s Top 10 and has been seen over 46,300,000 hours and has amassed over 28,600,000 views since its release.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, The Out-Laws tells the story of a straight-laced bank manager who is about to get married to a woman he dubs the ‘love of his life’. But just a week before the wedding he is kidnapped.

2. 65

65 has managed to trend at the 1st spot for an entire week after its release, and even has over 10,500,000 hours as well as 6,800,000 in views.

Synopsis:

For those unversed 65 is a film focusing on a spaceship landing that happens around the time period of prehistoric Earth. It leaves barely two survivors who must venture out into the hostile world.

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is an animated story that has ranked no. 1 for an entire week. It has over 9,400,000 hours as well as 5,500,000 in viewership.

Synopsis:

For those unversed Puss in Boots is the story of a talking cat from the Shrek universe, that has managed to burn through almost eight of its nine lives from grand adventures across the land. In an attempt to restore his nine lives, he seeks out the mythical Last Wish.

4. Extraction 2

Extraction 2 has also managed to drum up massive amounts of business with its solid positioning at no. 5 on the weekly trending charts. It has nearly 10,800,000 hours as well as 5,200,000 views.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, the film features Chris Hemsworth, and tells the story of a commando, Tyler Rake who has just escaped death, all before he even thinks of embarking on another potentially dangerous mission to save a gangster’s family from imprisonment.

5. Nimona

Nimona has managed to secure a snug 3rd place spot with over 8,000,000 hours and 4,700,000 in viewership.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, Nimona is another animated tale talking about the story of a knight who’s been framed for a crime he never committed. In an attempt to prove his innocent, is a character by the name of Nimona who is a shape-shifting teen, however, she may also be the monster the knight was once tasked with killing.

6. Sing

Sing currently sits at no. 9 on the trending slot, with over 6,500,000 hours and almost 3,600,000 in viewership.

Synopsis:

For those unversed Sing is the story of an animal community that lets its local theatre fall on hard times, however, the owner prepares a singing competition to save the location, all while propelling an underground performer to new heights.

7. The Tutor

The Tutor is currently one of the films sitting at the top 1 spot in its weekly ranking and has 5,000,000 hours as well as 3,200,000 amassed views.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, The Tutor tells the tale of a private teacher tasked at a mansion. However, he quickly finds himself becoming the obsession of his student who threatens to expose all of his darkest secrets from times past.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Paw Patrol: The Movie is another animated film that sits at no. 7 in the weekly trending chats, has 4,400,000 hours amassed and a viewership of 3,100,000 to date.

Synopsis:

For those unversed Paw Patrol: The Movie is the story of Paw Petrol’s biggest rival who plans on wreaking havoc across Adventure City.

9. Mafia Mamma

Mafia Mamma is one of the top trending shows according to weekly rankings and has over 4,700,000 hours in views and a total viewership of over 2,800,000 screens.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, the film tells the tale of a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her late granddad’s mafia empire in Italy.

She winds up defying all expectations after taking on the role and even winds up finding herself in the middle of a deadly mob war at one point.

10. Unknown: Killer Robots

The last film on the list is Unknown: Killer Robots which has sat on the no. 1 spot of the weekly trends and has over 3,200,000 hours and 2,700,000 in views.

Synopsis:

For those unversed, it is the story detailing the use of artificial intelligence in military-funded work by scientists that are hurriedly trying to build something that may awaken the world to an apocalyptically significant event.