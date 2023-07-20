Jennifer Lopez appears in cranky mood during workout session: Details

Jennifer Lopez seemed in a cranky mood after she rolled up for a workout session.

The Shotgun Wedding star had to deal with an awkward situation as she found herself locked out of a luxury fitness studio on Wednesday after she stepped out for a workout session.

The 53-year-old was seen knocking on the black-tinted door of her favourite Tracy Anderson gym in Los Angeles after failing to get in.

The Mother actress leaned back against the wall as she waited for access. Eventually, she was let in.

When she emerged after the class sometime later, she appeared to be in a rather cranky mood and even dropped an F-bomb while making her swift exit.

This comes after the actress spoke to UsWeekly about how moving her body helps her keep a positive mental attitude.

'It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,' the mother to twins Max and Emme said.