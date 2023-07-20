Nick Benedict, Young and the Relentless star, passes away at 76

Nick Benedict passes away at 76

Actor Nick Benedict, who appeared in several TV shows, including Days of Our Lives, All My Children and The Young and the Relentless, passed away at 76.

Jake's Steakhouse in Tehachapi, California, where the actor's wife works as a bartender, has confirmed the news. They posted on Facebook, "Nick Benedict's birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger."

Ginger was paralyzed from the neck down, and a fundraising page established before his death revealed Ginger was on leave from the restaurant after her husband got admitted to a hospice following his emergency spinal cord surgery, reports Fox News.

Benedict and Ginger were married for 22 years and lived in Arizona.

Friends and fans expressed their love and condolences on the fundraising page and social media.

One fan wrote, "Ginger and Nick were always a very fun part of community. We have known them since moving to Bear Valley years ago. So sorry!"

Benedict is portrayed as Phillip Brent, husband of Erica Cane (Susan Lucci), on All My Children in the 1970s.

He appeared in Young and the Restless in 1980 and later played the character of Curtis Reed on Days on Our Lives from 1993 to 2001.

His IMDb page updates that the actor also appeared in The Dukes of Hazzard, Knots Landing, Ironside, Adam-12 and the Mission: Impossible tv series.