 
menu menu menu

Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Ben Napier embarked on his weight loss journey after the birth of his daughter Helen
Ben Napier embarked on his weight loss journey after the birth of his daughter Helen

Erin Napier, along with the entire fan community of Home Town, have been rooting for her husband, Ben Napier, as he progresses through his weight loss journey.

Recently, Ben, the craftsman, showcased his transformed appearance in a stylish suit in a video posted on Instagram on July 17. Erin, 37, penned a supportive caption alongside the video, and numerous fans expressed their congratulations through comments.

Erin wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”

In the video, Erin chose to include the empowering track You Don't Mess Around With Jim by Jim Croce as background music. Numerous viewers were curious about Ben's weight loss methods and were astounded by his remarkable transformation.

One follower commented, “He cleans up real nice! Good for him in the success of this journey.”

Jimmy Don Holmes, Fixer Upper alum, added to the supportive comments with his own message, saying "You look good, buddy!"

Back in March 26, Erin tweeted that Ben had already shed 65 pounds. At that time, he was recuperating from a surgical operation to address his long-standing shoulder pain by repairing his rotator cuff, shaving off a bone spur, and trimming cartilage.

Fortunately, his recovery was made easier with the presence of his wife and daughters, Helen and Mae, by his side.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance video

Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance
Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?
Katie Price pokes fun at her model daughter: ‘so ugly as a kid’

Katie Price pokes fun at her model daughter: ‘so ugly as a kid’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling weight of royal exit amid recent snubs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling weight of royal exit amid recent snubs
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film set to make audiences 'laugh, think, and cry'

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film set to make audiences 'laugh, think, and cry'
Christopher Nolan reflects on ‘Oppenheimer’ cast London premiere walkout video

Christopher Nolan reflects on ‘Oppenheimer’ cast London premiere walkout
Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible, say author's museum

Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible, say author's museum
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry assume they are still ‘entitled’ royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry assume they are still ‘entitled’ royal perks
Noel Gallagher slams Adele in furious rant

Noel Gallagher slams Adele in furious rant