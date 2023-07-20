Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation

Ben Napier embarked on his weight loss journey after the birth of his daughter Helen

Erin Napier, along with the entire fan community of Home Town, have been rooting for her husband, Ben Napier, as he progresses through his weight loss journey.

Recently, Ben, the craftsman, showcased his transformed appearance in a stylish suit in a video posted on Instagram on July 17. Erin, 37, penned a supportive caption alongside the video, and numerous fans expressed their congratulations through comments.

Erin wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”

In the video, Erin chose to include the empowering track You Don't Mess Around With Jim by Jim Croce as background music. Numerous viewers were curious about Ben's weight loss methods and were astounded by his remarkable transformation.

One follower commented, “He cleans up real nice! Good for him in the success of this journey.”

Jimmy Don Holmes, Fixer Upper alum, added to the supportive comments with his own message, saying "You look good, buddy!"

Back in March 26, Erin tweeted that Ben had already shed 65 pounds. At that time, he was recuperating from a surgical operation to address his long-standing shoulder pain by repairing his rotator cuff, shaving off a bone spur, and trimming cartilage.

Fortunately, his recovery was made easier with the presence of his wife and daughters, Helen and Mae, by his side.