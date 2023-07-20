Oppenheimer stars reveal how they spent their first ‘big paycheck’

Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy have recently revealed what they did with their first “big paycheck”.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon opened up that he spent his paycheck on his mother and brother.

“I was able to put my mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, through her Ph.D. program with the $25,000 I earned for my role in the 1990 movie, Rising Son.”

The Bourne Identity actor mentioned, “I bought my brother a car,” adding, “That was a really cool feeling.”

Murphy told the outlet that he spent his first big paycheck on a “sound system”.

Meanwhile, Blunt shared that she rented an apartment and was able to move away from her parents for the first time.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Damon and Blunt dished out details about her experience while living in the same building as neighbours.

“It’s the best having Matt under the same roof,” said The Devil Wears Prada actress.

She continued, “We do have fun dinner parties.”

However, the actress pointed out that they have not done “one thing” as neighbours and will never do.

“I've never read lines with Matt Damon, and I never will,” quipped Blunt.