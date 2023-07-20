Stacey Dooley rules out marriage with father of her child, Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has recently ruled out any possibility of tying the knot with her dancing partner Kevin Clifton following their kid's birth.

Stacey has welcomed her first child with 40-year-old partner Kevin Clifton. They got together while taking part in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Their daughter, Minnie, was born in January and is now six months old. Stacey shared the news of her birth online; she wrote, "Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I am COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you, Minnie, Love you, Kev x."



The 36-year-old documentary maker has since revealed her plans and that she had no intention or desire to marry the father of her child, who had been married and divorced thrice in his lifetime, reports Metro.

In a candid interview with The Sun, Stacey said, "Marriage has never been massively important to me."

She added that it's well known that Kev has married a couple of times previously. So she had to bear that in mind as well.

She continued that her motherhood would have been impossible without Kev, adding marriage is not something that she had dreamt about.

She told the publication, "It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Expressing her distaste for marriage, the filmmaker said many marriages end in divorce, so she doesn't subscribe to the idea that marriage offers stability in a relationship.