Harry Potter’s Tom Felton thinks Ryan Gosling’s Ken looks a lot like Draco!

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Tom Felton jokes that he's disappointed at not being cast as Ken in 'Barbie' 

On Thursday, Tom Felton took to Instagram and humorously expressed his disappointment at not being considered for the role of Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. 

The 35-year-old actor compared his Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy to Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barbie, and shared pictures of the two where they looked strikingly alike, sporting bleached blonde hair and intense gazes.

He penned: “Kind of p****d I never got a callback #sLYTHERKeN.”

Fans took to the comments to joke Tom was “robbed” of the role and even former Love Island host Laura Whitmore added that Ken “could easily have been you.”

One fan wrote: “You would've been perfect.”

Another remarked: “They are identical.”

A third joked: “Why did he post the same photo twice?”

While a fourth chimed in: “Got robbed,” and a fifth said: “This is the same picture?”

Felton, who began his acting career at the age of 12 with the Harry Potter franchise, has since appeared in other films like Risen and Belle. He also made his West End debut in London, featuring in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming comedy film Barbie, Ryan Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie. Despite initial skepticism over his casting, Twitter users praised Ryan's performance after the trailer was released.

