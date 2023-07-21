Manchester United secures Andre Onana in £47.2m deal for goalkeeper position.- [email protected]

Manchester United has completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a high-profile £47.2 million deal (£43.8m initial payment with £3.4m possible add-ons).

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has committed to a five-year contract, with an option for a 12-month extension, making him the new first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils, replacing David de Gea who left the club in July after 12 years of service.

Onana's arrival at Old Trafford marks an incredible honour for him, as he expressed his excitement and determination to create his own legacy at the renowned football club. He emphasised his dedication to contributing to the team's success and continuing the rich tradition of exceptional goalkeepers at Manchester United. Having played under United manager Erik Ten Hag during his successful stint with Ajax, where they won three league titles, Onana is eager to reunite with Ten Hag and contribute to the club's aspirations.

The talented shot-stopper has an impressive track record, including a remarkable run with Inter Milan that saw them reach last season's Champions League final, narrowly losing to Premier League champions Manchester City. Onana displayed his exceptional skills by keeping eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games and leading the Champions League with 13 clean sheets, totalling 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances.

Onana's proficiency with the ball at his feet and his ability to initiate attacking plays from the back align perfectly with the modern demands of goalkeeping. Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, expressed his confidence in Onana's abilities, stating that he is already one of the world's best goalkeepers and has the potential to further develop over the coming years. The club firmly believes that Onana's technical attributes and winning mentality will be valuable additions to their squad.

While Onana's performance and success in Europe have been commendable, he will now face the challenge of adapting to the physicality of the Premier League and the unique aerial challenges it presents. Nevertheless, United and Ten Hag have faith in Onana's abilities to rise to the occasion and excel in his new role as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

For Onana, his journey with Manchester United signifies the start of a new chapter, filled with new teammates, ambitions, and a determination to contribute significantly to the team's success. The deal not only represents a major signing for Manchester United but also highlights the club's intent to continue building a formidable squad capable of challenging for top honours in domestic and European competitions.