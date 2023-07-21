 
Prince William won't meet Harry during his new trip to US

By
Web Desk

July 21, 2023

Prince William wont meet Harry during his new trip to US

Prince William, who is set to visit the US in September, could snub his younger brother Prince Harry by avoiding him during the trip.

Prince of Wales will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September, but he's unlikely to see the Duke. 

King Charles III's eldest was due to attend the first summit in September 2022 but cancelled the trip following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental competition aiming to find and provide a sustainable future for the planet by 2030, was founded by William and the Royal Foundation in 2020.

The Sussexes stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to California following a short spell in Canada.

Since departing the Royal Family, the Sussexes have launched multiple public attacks on the monarchy, including Meghan's infamous US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Harry has reportedly contacted his estranged brother William, who's heir to throne, for truce. But, it seems as the future king is not interested in making mends with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father.

